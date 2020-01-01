Video: How to cook perfect white rice
If you're a fan of Asian cooking, learning how to cook fluffy white rice is a must. In this video, Ray McVinnie shows us how to cook white rice using the absorption method. It includes a few handy tips such as quantity of raw rice needed, amount of water to use, how long to cook the rice for and how to produce a fluffy result.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/videos/video/2143/Video-How-to-cook-perfect-white-rice/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
