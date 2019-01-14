Soak raw cashew nuts in the grapefruit juice (or orange juice) for 2-3 hours. Drain the cashew nuts, reserving the juice. Place nuts in a food processor with garlic, parsley and the lemon zest. Blitz together with ¼ cup of olive oil and enough of the citrus juice to form a smooth, creamy paste. Season to taste and serve with vegetable crudites, crackers or pita or bagel chips.

Cook's tip

The longer you soak the nuts up front, the creamier the end result will be. To add a little zing to the mix, try adding other fresh herbs, capers and a few green olives.

More of Warren’s nut recipes