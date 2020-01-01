Quinoa, chickpea and chargrilled vegetables
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Ingredients
|1
|Red pepper, sliced
|1
|Yellow pepper, sliced
|1 bunch
|Asparagus, halved
|1
|Red onion
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|1 cup
|Quinoa, cooked
|1 tin
|Chickpeas, 420g, drained
|1
|Lemon, juice only
Dressing
|1 Tbsp
|Honey
|½ cup
|Greek yoghurt
|1 Tbsp
|Tahini
|¼ cup
|Mint, chopped
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C.
- In a baking tray place peppers, onion, asparagus and brussel sprouts.
- Drizzle with oil and roast for 15-20 minutes until cooked through and golden.
- In a large bowl place the quinoa and chickpeas and squeeze over the lemon juice.
- Season with salt and pepper. Add roasted vegetables.
- Place on a platter and drizzle with yoghurt dressing.
- For the dressing: Mix all ingredients together.
