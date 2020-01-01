This dish is hearty, easy and tasty, created with men in mind. Meat cooked on the bone is so succulent and juicy. In this Portuguese bean soup, the meat from the ham hock contributes to the chunky texture, along with the vegetables and beans. Cabbage, added at the end, is optional - it's not everybody's favourite. But don't go without the chorizo or another spicy sausage. Traditionally, red kidney beans are used but I have opted for cannellini. If you feel the soup is a little thick, add more liquid. This is a hearty meal in itself that's great with hot bread to mop it up.