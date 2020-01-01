Blackberry sponge pudding
( SERVES 4 )
This delicious winter-warmer can be served in individual pots or as one large pudding for the whole family.
Ingredients
|1 can
|Blackberries, in syrup
|1½ cups
|Frozen blackberries
|125 g
|Butter
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|2
|Eggs
|1 cup
|Plain flour
|2 tsp
|Baking powder
|2 Tbsp
|Milk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 190C.
- Pour the blackberries into one baking dish or use individual ones.
- Cream the butter, vanilla and sugar until pale.
- Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Sift the flour and baking powder then fold into the creamed mixture.
- Add milk and gently stir to combine.
- Spoon the mixture over the berries and bake for 40 minutes or until the sponge springs back when lightly touched.
- Serve hot dusted with icing sugar.
Comments
Claire01added 700 days ago
Went down well with all the family
