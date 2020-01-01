Roast almond and chocolate chip biscuits
( MAKES 20 biscuits )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Delicious crunchy biscuits - a tasty twist on the traditional chocolate chip theme.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|3 Tbsp
|Condensed milk
|3 drops
|Vanilla essence/extract
|⅓ cup
|Roasted almonds, chopped
|½ cup
|Dark chocolate, chopped
|1½ cups
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C. Cream butter, sugar, condensed milk and vanilla until pale.
- Mix the almonds and chocolate into the creamed mixture.
- Sift the flour and baking powder together then mix all together.
- Roll teaspoonfuls of the mixture into balls and place on a greased or baking paper-lined tray.
- Flatten with a fork dipped lightly in flour, if desired.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until golden.
