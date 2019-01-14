Day-after-a-roast salad
( SERVES 4 )
This is the quick and easy dish I make regularly following a roast because it makes good use of leftover meat — beef, lamb, pork, chicken (and turkey at Christmas) — they all work well or just add a whole heap of toasted nuts and seeds for a vegetarian option.
Ingredients
Directions
- Mix the rice vinegar, fish sauce, sugar, sesame oil and shallot together and leave to marinate while you chop all the vegetables for the salad.
- Place the carrot, cabbage, cucumber, mint and chilli in a large bowl.
- Mix through the dressing and the leftover meat. Pile on to plates and sprinkle peanuts on top to serve.
