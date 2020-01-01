Kumara and bacon bake
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|8 pieces
|Streaky bacon, butcher-cured smoked streaky bacon, cut into 2cm square pieces
|150 g
|Red kumara, peeled, sliced thinly
|1
|Red onion, peeled and sliced thinly
|1 cup
|Milk
|1 cup
|Cream
|2 cloves
|Crushed garlic
|1 to taste
|Salt & freshly ground pepper
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180 degC
- Layer the kumara, bacon and onion in an ovenproof casserole dish.
- Warm the milk, cream, garlic and salt and pepper and pour over the layered ingredients. Cover with a lid or tin foil.
- Bake in a medium oven for an hour. Check the kumara is well cooked.
- Remove the lid or foil and return to the oven for 10 to 15 minutes to brown off the top (watch carefully so it doesn't burn).
