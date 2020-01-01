Quicksies (toastie pies)
The Aussies call these toastie pies jaffles. Warren Elwin calls them quicksies, because they’re like quick, easy pies.
Directions
Hot apple toastie pie
- Peel and grate 1 celery stick and 1 apple. Squeeze the excess juice from both, then place in a bowl.
- Add 1/3 cup chopped walnuts, the zest of 1/2 lime, 1/4 tsp five spice and a little grated nutmeg. Add 2 Tbsp liquid honey to combine.
- Butter 1 side of 2 slices of bread.
- Add apple mix to the non-buttered side of one and spread fresh goat’s cheese or cottage cheese on the other. Press together and cook in toastie maker until golden.
Tuna melt toastie pie
- Mix together 1 can drained tuna in olive oil with 1 Tbsp chopped capers, 1 finely chopped pickled onion or gherkin, the zest of 1 lemon, a small handful chopped dill, 1-2 Tbsp sour cream, 1 Tbsp dijon mustard, a little fresh pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice. (For those who like heat add a chopped pickled jalapeno too.)
- Butter 1 side of 2 slices of bread.
- Add mix to the non-buttered side of one, top with some grated cheese if you like, top with the other slice of bread and cook in toastie maker until golden.
Bacon, egg and spinach toastie pie
- Cook 5 bacon rashers, chop and place in a bowl. Wash and steam 1 bunch of spinach until just cooked. Cool, squeeze out all liquid, then roughly chop and add to bacon.
- Add 2 finely chopped shallots, a small piece of grated ginger, a small handful of chopped coriander or parsley and a little salt and pepper. Fold in 2 beaten eggs just before cooking.
- Place slice of bread, buttered side down, into the toastie maker, then add some of the mix, top with another slice of buttered bread and toast until golden.
Corned beef hash toastie pie
- Boil, cool and mash 1 potato and 1 kumara with a little sour cream, salt and pepper.
- Add about 125g chopped corned beef (or beef salami), 2 Tbsp of seed mustard and 3 Tbsp sauerkraut and mix well.
- Butter 1 side of 2 slices of bread.
- Add mix to the non-buttered side of one, top with some mozzarella, top with the other slice of bread and cook in toastie maker until golden.
