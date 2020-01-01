Mix pork, garlic, ginger and 1 Tbsp of the soy sauce together in a bowl. Heat wok to high. Add oil and swirl to coat the wok surface. Add mince in several batches and cook for a few minutes, chopping to separate clumps and turning occasionally, until all mince is coloured. Add chilli bean sauce to wok and stir fry for 30 seconds, then add bamboo shoots and cook a further 30 seconds. Next add spinach and remaining 2 Tbsp soy sauce. Add noodles to wok, then add peanuts. Cook for 1 minute, turning mixture gently. Serve in heated bowls, and scatter chilli on top.

Tip

Bags of fresh noodles can be found in the fridge at Chinese grocers. If using dried egg noodles, precook to al dente and rinse well under cold water before adding to wok.