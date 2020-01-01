Chilli bean noodles with pork and peanuts
( SERVES 4 )
For those nights when you feel like takeaways, this is just as quick and twice as good.
Ingredients
|4 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|400 g
|Pork mince, we used Freedom Farms
|1 piece
|Ginger, 8cm, finely chopped
|3 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Peanut oil, or vegetable oil
|4 Tbsp
|Chilli bean paste, use less if you like less heat
|¼ cup
|Bamboo shoots, sliced, drained
|4 cups
|Spinach leaves, rinsed
|800 g
|Noodles, fresh Chinese
|¼ cup
|Peanuts, chopped, roasted at 170C for 8 minutes
|1
|Red chilli, sliced
Directions
- Mix pork, garlic, ginger and 1 Tbsp of the soy sauce together in a bowl.
- Heat wok to high. Add oil and swirl to coat the wok surface. Add mince in several batches and cook for a few minutes, chopping to separate clumps and turning occasionally, until all mince is coloured.
- Add chilli bean sauce to wok and stir fry for 30 seconds, then add bamboo shoots and cook a further 30 seconds. Next add spinach and remaining 2 Tbsp soy sauce.
- Add noodles to wok, then add peanuts. Cook for 1 minute, turning mixture gently.
- Serve in heated bowls, and scatter chilli on top.
Tip
Bags of fresh noodles can be found in the fridge at Chinese grocers. If using dried egg noodles, precook to al dente and rinse well under cold water before adding to wok.
OLIVESPROGGadded 2477 days ago
I make this with chicken mince. It is a superb dish, as close to a genuine quality takeaway as I could wish. If I don't have bamboo shoots, I use celery. I often add sliced carrots too.
