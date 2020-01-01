Herb and haloumi falafels with tabouleh and tahini yoghurt
( SERVES 2 )
Photo by Tamara West
Falafel
|1 can
|Chickpeas, well drained
|½
|Onion, chopped
|1 clove
|Garlic
|¼ cup
|Parsley, chopped
|¼ cup
|Coriander, chopped
|½ tsp
|Ground cumin
|½ tsp
|Ground coriander
|½ tsp
|Salt
|2½ Tbsp
|Plain flour
|50 g
|Haloumi cheese, grated (optional)
|3 Tbsp
|Oil, for frying (e.g. canola, rice bran, soy bean)
Tabouleh
|¾ cup
|Bulghur wheat, cracked
|1
|Red onion, small, finely diced
|½ cup
|Parsley, chopped
|1
|Carrot, grated
|2
|Tomatoes, diced
|1
|Lemon, juiced, plux extra-virgin olive oil, to dress
Tahini yoghurt
|½ cup
|Plain unsweetened yoghurt
|1 Tbsp
|Tahini paste
|1 to taste
|Lemon juice, and extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
Falafels
- Place all ingredients, except flour, haloumi and oil, in a food processor and blitz to a thick paste.
- Transfer to a bowl and stir in flour and grated haloumi until well combined.
- Roll tablespoons of mixture into balls and slightly flatten into little patties.
- Heat oil in a medium fry pan (preferably non-stick) on medium heat.
- Pan fry falafel patties in batches, for 1-2 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Set aside to drain on paper towels.
Tabouleh
- Place bulghur wheat and a good pinch of salt in a bowl and pour over boiling water to cover. Cover with a lid or plate and set aside for 10-15 minutes to swell.
- Drain off excess water and mix with onion, carrot, parsley and tomatoes.
- Season to taste with salt, pepper, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
Tahini yoghurt
Mix yoghurt and tahini together. Season to taste with salt, pepper, lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/9253/Herb-and-haloumi-falafels-with-tabouleh-and-tahini-yoghurt/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation