Lamb tagine
( SERVES 6 )
Slow cooking defines Moroccan cooking - the dominant meat used there is lamb. Lamb dishes are particularly good made the day before, as any fat rises to the surface and sets so it can easily be removed. Cut excess fat from the boned lamb shoulder; more will be rendered down during the browning process. Serve the tagine with diced preserved lemon and couscous.
Ingredients
|2
|Onions, diced
|1.2 kgs
|Boned lamb shoulders, cut into 2.5-3cm cubes
|½ tsp
|Ground ginger
|¼ tsp
|Chilli flakes
|¼ tsp
|Paprika
|1 pinch
|Saffron threads
|1 cup
|Lamb stock, hot
|2 cups
|Water, or just enough to cover lamb
|2
|Pears, firm but ripe, cut into quarters, cored and peeled
|½ cup
|Raisins
To finish
|2
|Pears, firm but ripe, cut, cored, peeled and sliced
|1 knob
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Raisins
|¼ cup
|Fresh coriander
|1
|Lemon, zested and juiced
Directions
- Heat the slow cooker for 20 minutes.
- Heat a large frying pan over a low heat with a dash of olive oil. Add onions and cook until soft. Place in the preheated slow-cooker.
- Increase heat to medium-high and brown the lamb on all sides. Place lamb in the slow-cooker.
- Add ginger, chilli flakes, paprika, saffron, hot stock and enough hot water to just cover the lamb. Season with salt. Place in the first lot of pears and raisins, gently pushing down with a wooden spoon. Cover with the lid and cook on high for 4½ hours.
- To finish, pan-fry pear slices in a knob of butter until golden. Add raisins and toss until plump.
- Using a slotted spoon, transfer tagine to a serving dish and keep warm. Tip juices into a wide saucepan or frying pan and reduce until syrupy.
- Spoon over lamb tagine and top with pan-fried pears and raisins. Grate over zest of lemon and a give a good squeeze of juice. Sprinkle with coriander leaves.
