Salmon fish cakes
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Smoked salmon fish cakes are the easiest standby; 30 minutes to make from start to finish. Fresh coriander and spring onions add a bit of crunch and an Asian tinge. They are a great favourite, served with fresh bread, salad or vegetables.
Ingredients
|200 g
|Hot-smoked salmon fillets
|4
|Spring onions, chopped
|2 cups
|Kumara, cooked, mashed and cooled
|¼ cup
|Coriander, chopped
|¼ cup
|Sesame seeds
|¼ cup
|Flour
Directions
- In a medium-sized bowl, flake salmon then add spring onions, kumara, coriander and half the sesame seeds.
- Shape into eight patties. Mix flour and remaining sesame seeds. Roll patties in flour before cooking.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan and cook patties until lightly browned, about 4 minutes each side.
- Serve with a side salad or hot vegetables.
