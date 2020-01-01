Super bran breakfast loaf
( MAKES 1 large loaf )
I like to call this high-fibre loaf my “breakfast loaf’’, because all I have to do is slice off a piece and a nutritious breakfast is served! It’s a life-saver for those very rushed mornings.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Dates, chopped
|½ cup
|Water
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
|50 g
|Butter, softened
|1 cup
|Brown sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|1
|Egg, beaten
|2
|Bananas, very ripe, mashed
|1 cup
|Carrot, grated, a loosely-packed cup
|1 cup
|Walnuts, or other nuts, chopped
|1½ cups
|Wholemeal flour
|½ cup
|Bran
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Mixed spice
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Place dates and water in a small pot and boil for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently to mash up the dates. Add baking soda and mix well — it will froth up a bit.
- Beat butter with sugar and vanilla until thick, light and creamy, then beat in egg. Mix in mashed banana, carrot, nuts and dates.
- Stir flour, bran, baking powder and mixed spice together. Add to wet mixture and fold the two mixtures together (with a large metal spoon) until well combined. Do not overmix.
- Spoon batter into a greased loaf tin and smooth out the top a little. Bake for 45 minutes or until loaf springs back when lightly touched. Leave in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out. This loaf freezes well.
Comments
tootaltigheadded 1801 days ago
looking forward to making this loaf
Greenbirdadded 2002 days ago
I made the breakfast loaf with apricots instead of dates, O MY Goodness, all my workmates want the recipe, and have put orders in for next morning tea!!!
RachelBadded 1978 days ago
Glad to hear the apricots worked - I was just thinking the same thing so glad I know it works !
Frankie007added 2062 days ago
Don't like dates, so add 1 x can of fruit salad instead (still heat it up in a pot with some water - actually not sure why!!?) anyways ... it works.. No bran on hand so use 1.5 weetbix instead. This loaf is lovely, moist, a great mini meal. Thanks :)
Bite_teamadded 2060 days ago
Great tips - thank for sharing!
KahoaCadded 2083 days ago
funny you read the recipices pretty much the same as other peoples recepie
