Oregano and lemon lamb on pita
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Jo Elwin/Tamara West
Before we lose the light, here's one last barbecued dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
- Cut lamb in 2.5cm cubes. Place in a large dish with eggplant quarters, and add most of the lemon zest, as well as the oregano, nutmeg and a good splosh of extra virgin olive oil. Mix to coat well and set aside for up to 20 minutes.
- Add remaining lemon zest to yoghurt with a dash of extra virgin olive oil, a pinch of salt and the crushed garlic, and mix well. Gently stir in the cucumber.
- Loosely thread lamb on metal skewers. Heat barbecue grill to medium-hot (or cook inside on a ridged grill pan or in a cast iron pan). Season lamb and eggplant with salt and pepper and grill for about 5 minutes each side until golden brown.
- Warm pita breads very briefly in oven or on barbecue, making sure they stay soft. Top pita with a generous spoonful of cucumber yoghurt, then add eggplant and some cubes of barbecued lamb. Squeeze over a little lemon juice and serve immediately.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/8584/Oregano-and-lemon-lamb-on-pita/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
