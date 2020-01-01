Chinese steamed snapper parcels with coconut rice and slender-stem broccoli
( SERVES 2 )
This is a lovely and light meal, but full of flavour with the infusion of coconut and kaffir lime leaf. It is a meal you can cook to impress (without any stress), or have as a quick mid week meal in.
Coconut rice
|1 cup
|Jasmine rice
|200 ml
|Coconut milk
|¾ cup
|Water
|2 slices
|Ginger
|1 pinch
|Salt
|2
|Kaffir lime leaves
Fish
|120 g
|White fish fillets
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 tsp
|Sesame oil
|½ clove
|Garlic, finely minced
|½
|Red chilli, finely chopped (optional)
|½ bunch
|Coriander, stems, chopped
|1 cm
|Ginger, peeled, finely sliced & cut into thin matchsticks
|1 bunch
|Broccoli, slender stem, ends trimmed
|½ bunch
|Coriander, leaves, chopped to garnish
Directions
- To make the coconut rice, combine all ingredients in a medium-sized pot over medium heat. Stir well and bring to the boil, then reduce to lowest heat and cover with a tightfitting lid. Leave to cook for 15 minutes (do not lift lid while it is cooking). Turn off the heat and leave rice, covered (again, do not lift lid), to steam for a further 8minutes. Uncover rice and fluff up grains with a fork.
- While rice is cooking, prepare the fish and slender-stem broccoli. Preheat oven to 180C and bring a medium-sized pot of water to the boil.
- Lay 2 rectangles of tinfoil (about 40cm long) on the bench and place a fish fillet in the centre of each. Mix soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, chilli (if using) and chopped coriander stems (reserve the leaves for garnish). Spoon mixture over each fish fillet, dividing equally.
- Sprinkle over ginger and wrap up tinfoil to form parcels. Place on a baking tray and bake for6minutes or until fish is just cooked through. Cook slender-stem broccoli in boiling water for 2 minutes until bright green and tender. Drain.
- To serve, spoon some coconut rice on to a plate. Place a parcel and some slender-stembroccoli next to rice. Peel back tinfoil to reveal the steamed fish and garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
