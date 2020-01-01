Gooey salted caramel slice
Photo by Tamara West
Chewy, salty, gooey, crunchy and nutty - all these things tick my boxes. The smell of walnuts in baking is fantastic, it takes me back to the simple walnut biscuits that were always in my Grandma’s biscuit tin.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Butter, softened
|100 g
|Sugar
|100 g
|Cornflour
|50 g
|Icing sugar
|350 g
|Flour
|1 can
|Sweetened condensed milk, caramel flavoured
|50 g
|Walnuts, chopped
|1¼ tsp
|Salt
Directions
- Heat oven to 170C and line a 20 x 30cm slice tin with nonstick baking paper.
- Cream butter and sugar, add cornflour, icing sugar and flour. Mix together until it forms a ball.
- Divide the mixture in half, use one half to press it into the tin and place the other half in the fridge.
- Bake for 20 minutes until just starting to colour. Remove from the oven and cool.
- Mix salt into the caramel condensed milk and spread evenly over the cooled base. Sprinkle over the walnuts. Dice up the remaining dough and sprinkle evenly over the top.
- Return to the oven and bake for a further 20 minutes. When cool, slice into squares and store in a biscuit tin.
Comments
Lorel66added 2008 days ago
Another very important thing you forgot to mention: <br>Keep the can completely immersed in the simmering water by about 3cm. If the water level starts to get a bit low, add more boiling water to cover the tin.
pkwellsadded 2051 days ago
woops, one more thing, once the water has come to the boil, turn down the heat to a simmer
dthooksadded 2053 days ago
Help, I cant find caramel flavored condensed milk. Do I have another option?<br>Thanks,Dianna
pkwellsadded 2052 days ago
You can always revert to the old way of creating this yummy and soooo baaad for you caramel. Take one can of sweetened condensed milk. DO NOT OPEN. Place in pot of boiling water for 2-2.5 hours. DO NOT LET THE POT BOIL DRY as it is amazing how far the sweet sticky mess can spread should the can explode. Let it cool and then open both ends of the can to push it out. Great with ice cream if you do not want to use it in this recipe.
