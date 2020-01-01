Quinoa, bocconcini and summer vegetable salad
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|1 to drizzle
|Olive oil
|3 cups
|Water
|1½ cups
|Quinoa, rinsed and drained
|12
|Baby carrots
|2
|Courgettes, sliced
|1
|Red capsicum, seeds removed and sliced
|1 handful
|Kalamata olives, stones removed
|200 g
|Bocconcini, or 4 balls, sliced
|1 handful
|Basil leaves
|1
|Salt & freshly ground pepper, to season
|1
|Lemon, juiced
Directions
- Cover the quinoa with water, bring to a boil then reduce and cook covered for 20 minutes.
- Remove lid and fluff with a fork, season.
- Heat a pan, adding a little olive oil and begin to cook the vegetables in batches.
- Trim the carrot stalks and cook for 5 minutes, until golden. Repeat with the courgettes and capsicum slices, seasoning as you go.
- Lastly cook the eggplant which will need at least 2 Tbsp olive oil and 10 minutes' cooking time.
- Add vegetables to the quinoa with the olives, bocconcini, basil and lemon, check for seasoning.
