Red quinoa salad with pistachios and greek yoghurt
( SERVES 4 )
This is a superb gluten-free salad, rich in protein yet light, fresh and deliciously textural on the bite. It is actually better made in advance and served straight from the fridge; don’t forget the yoghurt, it is the secret to bringing all the flavours together.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Red quinoa, cooked
|½ tsp
|Garlic, minced
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|2 tsp
|Flaky sea salt
|1 to taste
|White pepper, freshly ground
|¼ cup
|Currants, covered with 1/2 cup boiling water and left overnight
|1
|Lemon, zested and juiced
|¼ cup
|Pistachio nuts, peeled and chopped
|½ cup
|Spring onion, sliced
|½ cup
|Celery, diced
|¼ cup
|Mint leaves, sliced
|½ cup
|Greek yoghurt
Directions
- Mix cooked quinoa with garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Fold in drained currants, lemon zest and juice, pistachios, spring onion, celery and mint.
- Spoon into a salad bowl and serve with yoghurt on the side.
Comments
Kotuku33added 1703 days ago
Can I please ask whether the author of the recipe means two cups cooked quinoa or two cups raw (before cooking)?
