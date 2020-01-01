Opening my Nigel Slater Kitchen Diaries II to the April chapter, which down under is seasonally appropriate in October, I become hungry for lemon curd. Nigel extoles its virtues for two whole pages. I've used many lemon curd recipes over the years, but this will be the one I use from now on. Here's a little of what he had to say:

If there was ever a moment to spend money on fine ingredients, then this is it. The most fragrant lemons, the sweetest farmhouse butter and the freshest organic eggs that will make a preserve that is head and shoulders above ones made with lesser ingredients. Most lemon curd recipes instruct you to stir the mixture with a wooden spoon. I find that stirring gently with a whisk introduces just a little more lightness into the curd, making it slightly less solid and more wobbly.