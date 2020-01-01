Pots of lemon curd
( MAKES 2 small jars )
Opening my Nigel Slater Kitchen Diaries II to the April chapter, which down under is seasonally appropriate in October, I become hungry for lemon curd. Nigel extoles its virtues for two whole pages. I've used many lemon curd recipes over the years, but this will be the one I use from now on. Here's a little of what he had to say:
If there was ever a moment to spend money on fine ingredients, then this is it. The most fragrant lemons, the sweetest farmhouse butter and the freshest organic eggs that will make a preserve that is head and shoulders above ones made with lesser ingredients. Most lemon curd recipes instruct you to stir the mixture with a wooden spoon. I find that stirring gently with a whisk introduces just a little more lightness into the curd, making it slightly less solid and more wobbly.
Ingredients
Directions
- Put the lemon zest and juice, sugar and butter into a heatproof bowl and set over a pan of simmering water, making sure that the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Stir with a whisk from time to time until the butter has melted.
- Mix the eggs lightly with a fork, then stir them into the lemon mixture. Let the curd cook, stirring regularly, for about 10 minutes, until it is thick and custard-like. It should feel heavy on the whisk.
- Remove from the heat and stir occasionally as it cools.
- Pour into spotlessly clean jars and seal. It will keep for a couple of weeks in the fridge.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/7909/Pots-of-lemon-curd/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Interegionaladded 669 days ago
Thank Goodness - New Zealanders call it lemon curd! Everything in Australia gets 'butter' tagged on the end. We also still say 'peanut paste' in Queensland.
Soupwhistleadded 1813 days ago
Could you add a converter to this page? We tried metrics in the US in the 70s an it failed miserably. We need special accommodations for our provincial math skills. Thank you in advance for your empathy.
