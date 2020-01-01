Pambazos (sausage and potato sandwich)
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Tamara West
Mexican street food at its most comforting. Use this salsa fresca recipe to dip the sandwich in before toasting. So good!
Ingredients
|3
|Agria potatoes, skin on
|½ tsp
|Salt
|100 g
|Celery
|2 cloves
|Garlic
|1
|Onion, small white
|4
|Sausages, fresh
|1
|Green chilli
|½ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|6
|Burger buns
|6 Tbsp
|Sour cream
|1 cup
|Iceberg lettuce, shredded
Directions
- Boil potatoes until tender. Cool completely then peel, and dice.
- Finely slice celery, onion, garlic, and chili. Sweat in a pan until translucent and fragrant. Remove mixture to a bowl and add salt and fresh pepper.
- Squeeze the meat from the casings of the sausages (traditionally fresh chorizo, but I’ve used 2 merguez and 2 chicken piri piri sausages) and saute in the pan, breaking the lumps into small evenly cooked pieces. Remove the meat from the pan, retaining the fat in the pan.
- Brown the cut potatoes in the sausage fat. Combine potatoes, meat, and onion mix. Season to taste.
- Cut open hamburger buns and remove some of the dough, top and bottom. Generously add sausage mix, close and liberally dip buns all over in tomato salsa. Cook in toasted sandwich maker until golden and crunchy.
- To serve, open the sandwich, add shredded iceberg lettuce and a dollop of sour cream.
Comments
simonkadded 2279 days ago
Your heading refers to "comfort food" as being somehow attractive. <br><br>Comfort food consumption has been seen as a response to emotional stress and, consequently, as a key contributor to the epidemic of obesity in the United States. The provocation of specific hormonal responses leading selectively to increases in abdominal fat is seen as a form of self-medication.<br><br>Best not use this term about the food you're promoting.
QueenieCadded 2267 days ago
Oh please. What a ridiculous comment.
