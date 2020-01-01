Feijoa and cream cheese muffins
( MAKES 12 )
Photo by Tamara West
Feijoa makes muffins delicious. These ones are light on the sugar but not so much on the fat, but that also makes them good. Freeze feijoa pulp by the cupful and you can make these year-round.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Feijoa, flesh
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|75 g
|Butter, melted
|2
|Eggs, lightly beaten
|½ cup
|Sour cream
|1
|Orange, grated zest and juice (or use 1 lemon)
|2 cups
|Flour
|2 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|125 g
|Cream cheese, cut in cubes
Directions
- Heat oven to 200C and grease a 12-hole muffin pan.
- Combine the feijoas, sugar and butter in a bowl.
- Stir in the eggs, sour cream and orange or lemon zest and juice.
- Sift in the flour, baking powder and cinnamon and stir until just combined.
- Spoon mixture into prepared pan, gently pushing in pieces of cream cheese as you go, leaving 12 pieces to push into the top of each muffin.
- Bake for 20 minutes until firm and golden.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/7731/Feijoa-and-cream-cheese-muffins/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
CJRyanadded 1486 days ago
If I wanted to make this gluten free, what amount of flour and would I use and would it be okay to substitute with normal GF flour?
Bite_teamadded 1485 days ago
First of all we have to say that this recipe wasn't tested using gluten-free flour. However, because it is a recipe for muffins rather than a cake that requires extra structure, it should work. The recipe also contains eggs which will help too. Let other readers know how you got on with this. Thanks for contacting us.
Tania71added 1825 days ago
I really loved these muffins made with lemon. Delicious eaten warm with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.
stevotadded 1847 days ago
I made these muffins using lemon as was suggested as an option. They were stodgy and bland. One of the worst recipes I have ever made. I used fresh feijoas as having 6 trees am always inundated with feijoas. Maybe I needed to cook my mufins a bit longer than the 20 minutes but still think they would have been tasteless.
Someoneadded 2225 days ago
Loved these muffins and the addition of orange added a nice balance to scented feijoas. Lovely and light too.
Bite_teamadded 2221 days ago
Good to hear that they turned out so well!
Join the conversation