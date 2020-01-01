Feijoa, coconut and lemon syrup cake
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|100 g
|Butter, softened
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|2
|Eggs
|½ cup
|Desiccated coconut
|¾ cup
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|4
|Feijoas, peeled and sliced
Lemon syrup
|6
|Lemons, juice only
|1 cup
|Sugar
Directions
- Heat the oven to 170C (fan bake).
- Grease and line an 18cm square cake tin.
- In a bowl, beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer until pale and creamy.
- Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Stir in the coconut, sifted flour and baking powder.
- Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin. Arrange feijoa slices over the top of the cake.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean.
- Cool the cake in the tin. Once cold, remove and saturate with hot lemon syrup.
- To make the syrup, heat the lemon juice and sugar in a saucepan until boiling, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Simmer for 3-5 minutes or until thick and syrupy.
