Fill a large platter with crushed ice. Place the cooked crayfish, prawns, oysters and lemons on top of the ice.
Drain the mussels and crab meat and place each into a small bowl.
Serve with small bowls of the dipping sauces.
To make the lemon fennel sauce, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Refrigerate until needed
To make the lime dipping sauce, put the water in a saucepan, then grate the palm sugar and add. Bring to a simmer over a moderate heat. Cook for 10 minutes until the syrup turns golden brown. Remove from the heat and cool. Chop the chillies finely and add to the cooled syrup with the lime zest and juice.
