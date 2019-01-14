Grilled ham and fig pizza
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Thyme
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil, plus extra for brushing
|1
|Salt & freshly ground pepper, to season
|1 tsp
|Lemon, rind
|300 g
|Ham, leg, sliced
|6
|Figs, halved
|½ cup
|Caramelised onion jam
|240 g
|Goat's cheese, crumbled
|2
|Flat bread, large
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200degC. Heat a chargrill pan over high heat. Brush the ham with oil and cook for 1-2 minutes each side or until lightly browned. Set aside.
- Place the oil, thyme leaves, lemon rind, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix to combine. Brush the figs with the thyme oil and cook, cut-side down, for 2 minutes or until lightly charred. Set aside.
- Place the flatbreads on lightly greased baking trays and brush with the thyme oil. Spread with the goat's cheese and top with the caramelised onion. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the base is crisp and golden. Top with the ham, figs and mint leaves to serve.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/7336/Grilled-ham-and-fig-pizza/?frmcol=1225
