White Christmas truffles with brandied cherries
This is a take on traditional White Christmas, which can be made in a myriad ways - crushed biscuits or rice bubbles, glace fruit or dried. Plenty of coconut is needed and white chocolate. I have put a brandy-soaked fresh cherry in the middle of each for a pleasant surprise. With so many gorgeous packaging options available it only takes a little imagination to present these treats beautifully using different containers and ribbons.
Ingredients
|20
|Cherries, fresh
|50 ml
|Brandy
|100 g
|Butter
|1 can
|Condensed milk
|½ cup
|White chocolate, chopped
|150 g
|Dried apricots, chopped
|375 g
|Wine biscuits, crushed
|1 cup
|Desiccated coconut, plus extra for rolling
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice, plus finely grated zest
Directions
- Remove the stalks and stones from the cherries. Put into a bowl and pour over the brandy. Stir and leave – this can be done days in advance.
- Melt the butter then add with the remaining ingredients to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until just combined, then remove. Place some mixture in your palm then put a cherry in the centre and cover. Roll and repeat. Once all done, roll the balls in the extra coconut and refrigerate until firm.
Comments
ratsgirl05added 2564 days ago
Brilliant idea - great to have a different slant on the usual truffles!!
sugarmouseadded 2566 days ago
Thanks a lot for your suggestions, they're very helpful. Cheers!
sugarmouseadded 2566 days ago
I would like to make these for a friend who would not eat them if they contain alcohol. What would be the best substitute? Or should I just make something else?
Jess_Food_Hubadded 2566 days ago
Hi sugarmouse, if you were going to give them to your friend to eat within a day or two you could make them with fresh cherries and simply omit the brandy. The alcohol plays a preserving role here, which is why the cherries are steeped before rolling. You could try cooking the fresh cherries in some sugar syrup to get a preserving effect? Bring 1cup water with 1/2cup sugar and a dash of vanilla extract to the boil, simmer for 5 minutes, add pitted cherries and cook for 5-10 minutes until tender. Drain and then follow the recipe above for forming the truffles :)
Jess_Food_Hubadded 2566 days ago
Or, replace the cherry centre with another surprise filling, like dried fruit or a piece of chocolate.
