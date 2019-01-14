Tzatziki-style cucumber, yoghurt and dill dip
This delicious yoghurt-based dip is perfect for serving with crackers, crostini or fresh bread for nibbles.
Ingredients
|1
|Cucumber
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|1 handful
|Fresh dill, chopped
|1
|Green chilli, finely chopped
|1 cup
|Greek yoghurt
|½ cup
|Creme fraiche
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Peel, grate and squeeze the liquid out of the cucumber.
- In a bowl mix cucumber with garlic. Add the zest of a lemon, fresh dill, chilli, Greek yoghurt, creme fraiche and sugar.
- Season to taste with lemon juice, salt and pepper and chill well before serving.
