Beef ragout with olives and potatoes
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|1
|Olive oil
|1½ kgs
|Stewing steaks, trimmed of excess fat
|2
|Red onions, sliced in wedges
|1
|Carrot, finely diced
|1
|Red pepper, finely diced
|2 cloves
|Crushed garlic
|2 cups
|Beef stock, reduced
|1 cup
|Red wine
|600 g
|Baby potatoes
|1 cup
|Pitted green olives
|1
|Orange, freshly zested
Directions
- Cut beef into 2cm cubes. Heat a heavy-based ovenproof casserole, add a little oil and brown beef in 3 batches for 1-2 minutes on all sides.
- Remove to one side.
- Add a little more oil and the onions, carrot and red pepper to the pan and cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes to soften.
- Add garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Stir in red wine and simmer for 5 minutes then stir in the beef stock and bring to the boil.
- Return meat to the pan, reduce heat, cover and gently simmer for 1¼ hours.
- Add potatoes, olives and orange zest to the beef and cook for 30-40 minutes more. Add salt and pepper to taste before serving.
