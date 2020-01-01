Carrot, orange and paprika soup
This soup is bursting with flavour and uses basic but good quality ingredients. It can be made at least two days in advance - the flavours improve over time.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|500 g
|Carrots, chopped
|1
|Onion, diced
|1 cup
|Leek, sliced, just use the white part
|1 clove
|Garlic
|2 tsp
|Sweet smoked paprika, plus a little extra to garnish
|2
|Oranges, juice and zest
|1 Tbsp
|Sherry vinegar
|1 Ltr
|Vegetable stock, or chicken stock
|1 to taste
|Salt & freshly ground pepper
|1 to serve
|Greek yoghurt
|1 to serve
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 to garnish
|Mint leaves
Directions
1. Heat a frypan. Add the oil, and then the carrots, onion, leek, garlic and paprika. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
2. Add the orange juice and finely grated zest. Add the vinegar and stock, then simmer until the carrot is very soft.
3. Reserve a cup of the liquid. Puree the mixture, adding enough of the reserved liquid to produce a smooth consistency that is not too thick. Taste for seasoning then chill.
4. Serve with a spoonful of yoghurt, a swirl of olive oil, a pinch of paprika and mint leaves.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/6952/Carrot-orange-and-paprika-soup/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
