1. Heat a frypan. Add the oil, and then the carrots, onion, leek, garlic and paprika. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.

2. Add the orange juice and finely grated zest. Add the vinegar and stock, then simmer until the carrot is very soft.

3. Reserve a cup of the liquid. Puree the mixture, adding enough of the reserved liquid to produce a smooth consistency that is not too thick. Taste for seasoning then chill.

4. Serve with a spoonful of yoghurt, a swirl of olive oil, a pinch of paprika and mint leaves.