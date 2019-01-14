Avocado and raspberry smoothie
( SERVES 2 )
The addition of avocado makes a really thick, creamy, filling smoothie full of goodness - they are considered the most nutritious fruits in the world.
Ingredients
|1
|Banana, frozen
|2 cups
|Frozen raspberries
|1½ cups
|Milk, or yoghurt
|1
|Avocado, firm and ripe, flesh chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Runny honey
Directions
- Blend everything together in a blender or food processor until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve.
