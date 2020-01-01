Nectarine, sour cream and almond muffins
( MAKES 12 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Nectarine, (diced)
|150 g
|Self raising flour
|100 g
|Ground almonds
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
|2
|Eggs
|¾ cup
|Vegetable oil
|¾ cup
|Buttermilk
|¼ cup
|Sour cream
|1 handful
|Almond flakes, toasted
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C. Put ¼ cup of the nectarines aside.
- Spray or grease the muffin tins.
- Mix the flour, almonds and sugar together in a large bowl.
- Whisk the vanilla, eggs, oil and buttermilk together then add to the dry mixture. Add the nectarines then fold until just combined.
- Spoon into the prepared tins and bake for approximately 20 minutes or until browned on top. When cool, slice and add a teaspoon of sour cream, some toasted flaked almonds and remaining nectarine.
robannadded 2575 days ago
Hello, the recipe was easy to follow and eating was enjoyable, to print the recipe I ended up with 5 pages, 3 pages of nothing to do with the muffins, what about a printer friendly recipe?
