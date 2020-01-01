Chocolate macadamia brownie
( SERVES 24 )
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Caster sugar
|4
|Eggs
|250 g
|Butter
|½ cup
|Cocoa powder
|1 Tbsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
|100 g
|Flour
|200 g
|Macadamia nuts
|250 g
|White chocolate bits
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Whisk the sugar and eggs and when well mixed stir in the melted butter, cocoa and vanilla until combined.
- Fold in the flour, then add the nuts(chopped) and chocolate bits. Spoon into a swiss-roll tin lined with baking paper and bake for 35-45 minutes.
- The mixture should still cling slightly to a skewer when tested. Cool the brownie in the tin.
- When cold, put onto a board, cut into squares, then cut the squares in half diagonally if you wish. Sprinkle the top with icing sugar.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/6138/Chocolate-macadamia-brownie/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
jb2610added 1604 days ago
Sounds devine
