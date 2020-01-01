Feijoa and ginger cake
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Tam West
Ingredients
|450 g
|Feijoas
|1
|Lemon
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|¼ cup
|Glace ginger
|100 g
|Butter, softened
|100 g
|Brown sugar
|150 g
|Standard flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|2 tsp
|Ground ginger
|50 g
|Ground almonds
|3
|Free-range eggs
|2 Tbsp
|Milk
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Line the base of a 20cm baking tin with baking paper.
- Peel the feijoas, chop into 1cm cubes and mix with the juice of the lemon to prevent discolouration.
- Put them into a small saucepan with the 1 Tbsp butter and 2 Tbsp caster sugar to soften for 10 minutes over a low heat, stirring occasionally so they do not burn. Stir through the chopped glace ginger.
- Put the 100g softened butter and brown sugar into the bowl of a food mixer and beat until pale and thick.
- Sift the flour, baking powder and ground ginger. Add the almonds to the flour.
- Beat the eggs and milk in a bowl with a fork, then add to the creamed butter mixture a little at a time, alternating with the flour and almonds.
- Pour the batter into the tin and smooth the top. Spoon the feijoas and any syrup over the mixture.
- Bake for 40 minutes or until golden and lightly firm.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/5940/Feijoa-and-ginger-cake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
sweetendeavouradded 1386 days ago
I made the same mistake as trolovel, otherwise it might have been perfect. Am going to try it again.
troloveladded 1400 days ago
I made it and thought because the topping was still very wet looking I gave it another few minutes but that was a mistake as the cake part was very dry. Very disappointing.
JoDohrmanadded 1402 days ago
I made this for a dessert cake, served with ice cream. Very nice cake.
BakingBeeadded 1408 days ago
The cake itself not sweet but feijoa topping makes up the sweetness. Made this in a loaf tin cooked for same time and it made a decent depth cake.
