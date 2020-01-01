Home
Chocolate self-saucing individual puddings
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
Topping
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C. Butter the individual moulds.
- Sift the flour, salt, sugar, baking powder and cocoa together.
- Stir in the chocolate.
- Warm the milk with the melted butter. Whisk in the egg and vanilla then gently stir into the dry ingredients. Spoon into the moulds.
- Combine the topping ingredients. Spoon over the puddings, then bake for approximately 15-20 minutes or until puffed in the centre. Serve hot.
