Lemon, sultana and coconut fridge slice
( MAKES 12 )
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Sultanas
|¼ cup
|Apple juice
|200 g
|Biscuits, plain eg vanilla wine, milk arrowroot - crushed
|200 g
|Condensed milk
|1 cup
|Desiccated coconut
|4
|Lemons, 2 sliced finely, 2 zested and the juice reserved
|70 g
|Butter, melted, plus an extra 20g for the icing
|1 cup
|Icing sugar, sifted
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|¼ cup
|Water
Directions
- Grease a 20 x 30cm slice tin.
- Simmer the sultanas with the apple juice for 15 minutes then let cool.
- Add the crushed biscuits and sultanas to the condensed milk, coconut, lemon zest and first measure of melted butter. Stir to combine then press into the tin.
- Combine the icing sugar with the reserved lemon juice and the extra 20 grams of melted butter until smooth. Spread thinly over the slice. Refrigerate for about 2 hours or until set.
- Put the sugar and water into a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then add the lemon slices. Reduce the heat and simmer until translucent. Cool, then arrange on top of the slice before serving.
kjmaxwelladded 1469 days ago
oh dear, my icing curdled even though I followed the instructions exactly. What have I done wrong?
Bite_teamadded 1449 days ago
You could try combining the lemon juice with the icing sugar first, making sure it is well combined, and then adding the melted butter. The curdling could be due to the lemon juice and butter having direct contact.
