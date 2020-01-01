Corn salad with brown rice, sesame and coriander
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Brown rice, cooked
|1 cup
|Corn kernels, cooked, drained and cooled
|1
|Capsicum, red or yellow, diced
|1
|Spring onion, sliced
|1
|Red onion, finely sliced - optional
|2 tsp
|Fresh ginger, finely chopped
|½ cup
|Fresh coriander, chopped
|1 cup
|Canned tuna, drained
|1
|Lemon, juiced and zested
|2 Tbsp
|Sesame seeds, lightly toasted
|2 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|2 tsp
|Sesame oil
|1 to taste
|Ground black pepper
Directions
- Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and taste for seasoning.
- Add more lemon and soy if desired then cover and refrigerate for at least an hour to let the flavours develop.
