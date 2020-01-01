Gluten-free coconut passionfruit slice
( SERVES 8 )
Base
|120 g
|Desiccated coconut
|80 g
|Rice flour
|4 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|100 g
|Ground almonds
|2 tsp
|Gluten-free baking powder
|2
|Egg yolks, lightly beaten
|½ cup
|Passionfruit pulp, plus extra to drizzle
|⅓ cup
|Milk
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
Topping
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|2
|Egg whites
|80 g
|Desiccated coconut
|40 g
|Rice flour
|1 drizzle
|Passionfruit pulp
|50 g
|Ground almonds
|1 sprinkle
|Gluten-free icing sugar, to dust
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease or line a 28cm x 18cm slice tin, or similar.
- Combine all the base ingredients together the press gently into the baking tray.
- Whisk the egg whites until stiff. Add the caster sugar, 1 Tbsp at a time, while continuing to beat until the whites are glossy.
- Gently fold through the coconut, rice flour, passionfruit and almonds.
- Spoon the topping over the base and bake for 25 minutes. When cool, drizzle with the extra passionfruit pulp and dust with icing sugar.
