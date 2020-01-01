Feijoa, ginger and almond crumble
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
This buttery crumble is a favourite dessert and is extremely delicious especially when served nice and hot with a dollop of cream.
Ingredients
|8 large
|Feijoas, depending upon size use more or less
|1 Tbsp
|Butter, plus 60g extra for topping
|1 Tbsp
|Honey
|100 ml
|Dessert wine
|⅓ cup
|Brown sugar
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|40 g
|Ground almonds
|2 Tbsp
|Crystalised ginger, finely chopped
|60 g
|Flour
|1 bottle
|Cream, or vanilla icecream, to serve
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200C.
- Peel and slice the feijoas. Butter a baking dish with 1 Tbsp of butter. Place the feijoas in the dish and drizzle with honey then pour over the dessert wine.
- Make the crumble topping by mixing the brown sugar, baking powder, ground almonds and ginger. Rub the butter into the flour with your fingertips until crumbly with visible small pieces of butter.
- Combine the butter mixture with the sugar and almond mixture, then spoon over the feijoas.
- Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until golden and bubbling. Serve hot with cream or vanilla icecream.
Comments
Bite_teamadded 2175 days ago
Good to hear!
Marlizadded 2175 days ago
The best crumble yet!
