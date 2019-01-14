Boxing Day kedgeree
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
Directions
- In a saute pan or on a barbecue hot plate, toast the black mustard seeds and curry powder until aromatic, then add the red onion and chilli. Continue to fry until golden.
- Add the rice and stir to warm through; about five minutes.
- Add the fish, tomatoes, egg and coriander, fold through and allow to stand for 10 minutes off the heat until the fish is just cooked. Serve with extra grilled lime and coconut milk.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/4937/Boxing-Day-kedgeree/
Comments
Join the conversation