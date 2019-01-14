Bacon, goat feta and berry salad
( SERVES 4 )
Add this salad of festive colours to your Christmas feast.
Ingredients
|6
|Streaky bacon
|1 Tbsp
|Wholegrain mustard
|2 tsp
|Red wine vinegar
|½ tsp
|Salt
|½ tsp
|Caster sugar
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|1
|Freshly ground black pepper
|125 g
|Goat feta
|1 cup
|Berries
|1
|Spinach leaves
|1
|Rocket leaves
Directions
- Fry the bacon over a high heat until crispy then remove.
- Reserve the bacon fat and whisk together with mustard, vinegar, sugar, salt, olive oil and pepper to make the dressing.
- Crumble the feta and arrange with the bacon, berries and greens. Drizzle with the dressing before eating.
