Yoghurt lemon syrup loaf
Ingredients
Syrup
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160C.
- Cream the softened butter, 3 tsp lemon zest and sugar until pale.
- Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition.
- Fold in the flour and the yoghurt then spoon into a greased loaf tin and bake for approximately 40 minutes or until the loaf springs back when lightly touched.
Syrup
Put the sliced lemons, sugar and water into a saucepan and simmer for 15 minutes or until syrupy. Spoon over the loaf before dusting with icing sugar and serving with extra yoghurt.
