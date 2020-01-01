Kumara soup with watercress dumplings
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche martens
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|½ Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, diced
|2
|Garlic cloves, chopped
|½ cup
|Leek, diced
|1 stalk
|Celery, diced
|500 g
|Orange kumara, peeled & chopped
|1 Ltr
|Vegetable stock, or chicken stock
|1 to taste
|Salt & freshly ground pepper
Dumplings
|1½ cups
|Standard flour
|1½ tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 handful
|Watercress, large, chopped
|50 g
|Butter
|1 drizzle
|Milk, enough to mix to a dough
Directions
- Heat a large saucepan. Add the butter and olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, leek and celery. Cook while stirring for at least 5 minutes or until golden and caramelised.
- Add the kumara, stock and seasoning. Simmer for 30 minutes, then puree until smooth.
- To make the dumplings, preheat oven to 200C. Mix the flour, baking powder, salt and watercress together. Rub in the butter then mix in enough milk to make a soft, scone-like dough.
- Knead briefly then shape and bake for approximately 10 minutes or until golden.
