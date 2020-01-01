Preheat oven to 180C. Grease the cake tin well with the softened butter.
First make topping, put the sugar and water into a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until syrupy, then pour into the base of the cake tin, tipping to coat evenly. Slice the bananas and place over the caramel.
Cream the butter, sugar and lime until pale and fluffy. Combine the flour and the almonds. Lightly beat the eggs. Mix the dry ingredients and the eggs alternately into the creamed mixture. Spoon over the banana and bake for approximately 40 minutes or until firm.
Let rest for a few minutes, then run a knife around the edge and invert on to a plate. Spoon passionfruit over the top and serve warm with cream.
