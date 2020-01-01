Butterscotch Pudding with Rum-Spiked Caramel Sauce
( SERVES 6 )
For people who really love their desserts try this rich and delicious treat.
Ingredients
|150 g
|Butter
|300 g
|Sugar
|450 g
|Self raising flour
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|1½ tsp
|Baking powder
|450 ml
|Milk
|3
|Eggs
|½ tsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
|150 g
|Dried apricots
|150 g
|Dates
|150 g
|Pitted prunes
|80 g
|Blanched almonds
Caramel sauce
|120 g
|Butter
|250 g
|Brown sugar
|300 g
|Cream
|60 ml
|Rum
|1.2 Ltr
|Cream
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 150ºC. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix the flour and baking soda through the butter and sugar.
- Heat the milk to just before boiling and add the essence. Mix into the creamed mixture. Mix the eggs in one at a time.
- Pour the batter into a greased loaf tin. Scatter the fruit and nuts evenly over the surface of the batter, then leave for 20 minutes. Gently push the fruit and nuts just below the batter's surface.
- Bake until golden brown (1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes). Cover, then bake for a further 30 minutes or so.
- Caramel sauce: In a small saucepan, bring the butter, sugar and 300ml of cream to the boil. Remove from the heat and add the rum, mixing well.
- Assembly: Cut the pudding into thick slices and warm in the oven for five minutes. Place a slice in each bowl.
- Heat the remaining cream and pour it over each portion. Cover with the sauce.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/409/Butterscotch-Pudding-with-RumSpiked-Caramel-Sauce/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
