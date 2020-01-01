Cranberry, chocolate and pumpkin seed cookies
( MAKES 52 biscuits )
One of our most popular cookie recipes. Try it and you'll know why.
Ingredients
|200 g
|Butter, softened
|¼ cup
|Peanut butter, chunky style
|1 cup
|Brown sugar
|1
|Egg
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1½ cups
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|2 cups
|Rolled oats
|1 cup
|Dark chocolate, chopped
|100 g
|Pumpkin seeds
|1 cup
|Dried cranberries
Directions
- Heat oven to 190C.
- Beat butter and peanut butter together. Beat in sugar then egg and vanilla essence.
- Sift in flour and baking soda. Add rolled oats, chocolate, pumpkin seeds and cranberries and mix to combine
- Roll mixture in 2-tablespoon amounts into balls and place on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Press tops of biscuits with a fork.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on a wire cake rack.
Comments
Artizanadded 453 days ago
I make these all the time and they are a firm favourite. I often get asked when I am making another batch. I have made a couple of little changes: 1/2 cup chocolate, 1/2 cup of sultanas instead of cranberries and 1/2cup mixed pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds with a couple of tablespoons of golden linseed. They are not as sweet and a bit more nuttier. Youm
misnomeradded 729 days ago
Yummmm! can't wait to try these. smelling good while they're currently cooking. Found this recipe while searching for inspiration as to what to do with some dried cranberries which were sitting around in need of use. Having a wee baking blitz since the oven was on, after baking the fresh nectarine cake which featured in this week's bite magazine :) :) :)
luvcookingadded 1603 days ago
Nice recipe. As usual, I've altered it to suit my dietery requirements. Used Edmonds GF flour, Olivani, coconut sugar, Guylian sugar free choc. Biscuits turned out perfect and nice and crunchy.
Jill52added 1668 days ago
I think there is a mistake in this. Each biscuit should be 2 teaspoons, not 2 tablespoons. It wouldn't make 52 at that size.
