Banana choc chip muffins
( MAKES 12 )
Chocolate and banana is a classic combination and the whole family will love these.
Ingredients
|3
|Bananas, ripe, mashed
|½ cup
|Sugar
|100 g
|Butter, melted
|1
|Egg
|2 Tbsp
|Milk
|1½ cups
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1½ cups
|Chocolate bits
Directions
- Heat oven to 190C (170C fan bake).
- Grease a 12-hole standard muffin pan or line with paper cases.
- In a bowl, place mashed bananas, sugar, melted butter, egg and milk and stir to combine.
- Sift flour, baking powder and baking soda onto banana mixture and stir to just combine. Stir in chocolate bits.
- Spoon mixture into prepared pan and bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
Comments
lalalaursxadded 580 days ago
Love this recipe! Muffins come out perfectly moist and tasting delicious everytime. Thanks!
missmiaadded 1513 days ago
This is a great recipe, easy and yummy. I added some vanilla essence and also for a small part of the sugar component I used brown sugar :)
nicolajhedleyadded 1735 days ago
I have tried many banana/choc chip muffins recipe and this one is by far the best! Delicious!
