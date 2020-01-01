Buttermilk waffles with apricot sauce
( MAKES 10 )
Make this mixture ahead of time and keep it in the fridge. Preheat your waffle maker before putting mixture in.
Ingredients
|2
|Eggs, large
|1 cup
|Buttermilk
|¾ cup
|Milk
|100 ml
|Oil
|2 cups
|Self raising flour
|1½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|1 pot
|Yoghurt, and fresh chopped fruit to serve (or serve with sauce below when apricots are in season)
Mark's caramelised apricot puree
|1 kg
|Apricot, cut into quarters, stones removed
|1½ cups
|Sugar
|2 tsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
Directions
Mix the first four ingredients together in your blender or food processor, then add flour, cinnamon and sugar.
- Mix the first four ingredients together in your blender or food processor, then add flour, cinnamon and sugar.
- Mix well and let stand, covered, for 30 minutes before using (if possible).
- Place ¼ cup of the mix into the heated waffle maker. Serve with yoghurt and diced fruit or drizzle over Mark’s caramelised apricot purée.
- For the sauce, sprinkle the sugar over the bottom of a very clean saucepan, cook over a high heat until the sugar has melted and is bronze coloured. Allow 5 minutes.
- Add the apricot quarters and cover immediately with a lid. Reduce heat a little and swirl pan a few times. Cook for 10 minutes, then remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
- Add the vanilla before whizzing with a stick blender until velvety smooth.
- Pour sauce into a clean container. Cool, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
