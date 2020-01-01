Feijoa and honey muffins
( SERVES 12 )
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter
|½ cup
|Honey
|2
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
|1 cup
|Buttermilk
|1½ cups
|Self raising flour
|½ cup
|Desiccated coconut
|½ tsp
|Nutmeg
|8
|Feijoas, peeled and diced
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C fan bake. Grease 12-hole standard muffin tin or line with paper cases.
- In a bowl, beat butter and honey together until creamy. Beat in eggs and vanilla.
- Stir in buttermilk then stir in flour, coconut and nutmeg just until combined. Lastly stir in peeled and diced feijoas.
- Spoon muffin mixture into prepared tins and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until muffins are puffed and golden brown.
Comments
JohannaDadded 1856 days ago
The method of measurement is missing from the flour - assume it is 1 1/2 cups.
Bite_teamadded 1854 days ago
Yes, you are correct. The flour measure has now been added to the recipe. Sorry for your inconvenience.
mollys_patchadded 2248 days ago
Why do we still have buttermilk in recipes? I just used standard milk (with a couple of s****fuls of plain unsweetened yoghurt because I happened to have some).
Bite_teamadded 2239 days ago
Fresh buttermilk is sold in supermarkets. Originally the liquid remaining after cream had been churned to make butter, these days it is made from low-fat milk to which a culture has been added. It is mildly sour but pourable and is especially good on pancakes. If you don’t have any buttermilk and want a substitute in baking, Simon Gault has this to say in our How-To section: Add 1 tables**** of fresh lemon juice to a cup of milk, stir, and let it sit for two minutes. The milk should be acidic and curdled by that point, and can then be added to the recipe as per normal. Alternatively, use yoghurt or cream of tartar as substitutes. It’s hard to beat the real thing though.
