Coffee walnut cake
Cake
Coffee Icing
Directions
To make the cake
- Heat oven to 160C fan bake. Grease a 22cm cake tin.
- Place oil, sugar, yoghurt, eggs and coffee in a bowl. Beat to combine.
- Fold in the chopped walnuts and sifted flour.
- Pour mixture into prepared tin and smooth the surface. Bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean.
- Slice through the middle of the cake and fill and top with coffee icing. Decorate with walnut halves.
To make the icing
- Place all ingredients in a bowl and beat until pale and creamy.
stickythetapewormadded 1298 days ago
Lovely easy recipe, the cake was quite soft and moist. I cooked in a ring tin for about 40 minutes. Halved the icing amount and was still enough for topping. Looked great with the walnuts on top too. Will make again.
Ersatzadded 1356 days ago
a standard shot of espresso is 30ml, or 2 Tbsp on my sunbeam when I made this (Loved it)
Bite_teamadded 1354 days ago
Thanks for this Ersatz. For those who do not have a coffee maker, it doesn't matter how much coffee you make to start with as long as you only use 2 Tbsp of it in the cake. It just needs to be strong coffee, though, or the flavour will be lost.
cgallieadded 2724 days ago
A glorious, delicious cake. I'm not a good baker but this was so easy to make, and it rose beautifully. I doubled the icing amount and cut cake in half to fill with the extra icing. Everyone at the party wanted the recipe. I can recommend 100%.!
c0s0i7ladded 1363 days ago
How much of water did you use to brew the espresso? I feel like this is a major omission as having the right amount of liquid or any ingredient is essential to the success of the recipe.
