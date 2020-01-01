Date scones
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Self raising flour
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|50 g
|Butter
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 cup
|Dates, pitted, roughly chopped
|¼ cup
|Sour cream
|½ cup
|Milk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200C. Sift flour, sugar and salt into a large mixing bowl. Using the tips of the fingers and lifting the flour to aerate the mixture, thoroughly rub butter into flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
- Stir in the dates, then make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients. Pour the sour cream and milk into the well, then using a dinner knife, mix together lightly to just combine.
- Turn mixture onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly to bring the mixture together into a soft dough. Dust the work surface with flour again and press the dough into a 3cm thick block, then use a 6cm cookie cutter to cut into 10 circles (or cut in squares, if preferred).
- Place scones on greased baking tray and brush tops with milk to glaze. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Cut in half and top with butter or jam and cream.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/2852/Date-scones/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation